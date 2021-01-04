Play by the rules or don't come: Queensland government tells Team India

BRISBANE: With reports emerging about Team India's reluctance to play the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series against Australia in Brisbane due to harsher bio-security protocols, members of the Queensland government have stated that the visiting team should not enter the state if they are unwilling to coordinate with the protocols that have been laid out.



Reports have emerged that the Indian team isn't keen on travelling to Brisbane if the players are forced to undergo quarantine.

However, members of the Queensland government have stated that not abiding by the rules is not an option for the visitors. "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Tim Mander, Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister, said there's no room for ignoring the protocols and that every individual would have to go through the same drill.

"If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn't come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple," Mander said. IANS

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane is brave, smart & has the respect of his team: Ian Chappell

Also Watch: Biswanath Chariali: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered in 24 Hours

