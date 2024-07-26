PM Modi Congratulates Abhinav Bindra on Receiving Olympic Order for Contributions to Sports and Olympic Movement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the medallist shooter and IOC member for being awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Bindra, who in 2008 became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in men’s 10m air rifle event, will be conferred with the Olympic Order during the Paris Olympic Games, starting on Friday, for his meritorious service towards promoting the Olympic movement and values.

“It makes every Indian proud that @Abhinav_Bindra has been awarded the Olympic Order. Congratulations to him. Be it as an athlete or a mentor to upcoming sportspersons, he has made noteworthy contributions to sports and the Olympic Movement,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. IANS

