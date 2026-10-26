PM Modi Congratulates Indian Para-Athletes After Record 114-Medal Haul

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India’s para-athletes for their record-breaking performance at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where the country secured the best-ever medal tally of 114 medals to finish fourth in the overall standings.

“What an extraordinary achievement by our para-athletes at the just-concluded Asian Para Games 2026! With a record 114 medals, this marks India’s best-ever performance at the Games. This is an occasion of immense pride and joy for the entire nation! I congratulate every member of our contingent for their exceptional determination. Each athlete has contributed to this historic achievement and inspired countless Indians with their accomplishments,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Moreover, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha congratulated the country’s para-athletes. “A phenomenal display of grit, determination, and absolute brilliance by our para-athletes at the Asian Para Games! Every single medal won is a testament to your unyielding spirit and hours of relentless hard work. You have not only made the nation proud but also inspired millions across India to chase their dreams against all odds. Heartiest congratulations to all our incredible champions, coaches, and support staff. Keep shining and soaring high!” Usha wrote on X. IANS

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