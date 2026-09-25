PM Modi Hails Seema Kumari’s Historic 10,000m Bronze at Asian Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ace distance runner Seema Kumari for winning a historic medal for India in the women's 10,000m race at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday.

"Proud of Seema for winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her. Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work," PM Modi was quoted as saying in a post put out by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Wishing her many more successes in the times ahead," the PM was quoted as saying in the post. IANS

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