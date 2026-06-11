PM Modi Lauds Young Athletes as India Emerges Global Hub for Sports

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the performances of Indian sportspersons and urged the nation to set ambitious targets for the Olympics, saying the country’s growing sporting success reflects its rising aspirations.

Speaking at the NDA Conclave, Modi highlighted the achievements of young athletes and the rapid growth of sports in India, while stressing the need to aim higher on the global stage. “Indian youth are performing remarkably well in sports, and their performances continue to improve with each passing day,” Modi said.

On Wednesday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) passed a resolution extending congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister and calling the Prime Minister’s leadership and the accomplishments of the NDA government ‘iconic’ during a conclave at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister noted that India was increasingly emerging as a major hub for professional sports and expressed confidence that the country’s standing in the sporting world would continue to rise.

“India is steadily becoming the home of some of the world’s biggest sporting leagues. In the years ahead, this reputation will grow even stronger,” he said. “Our preparations for the Olympics are also a reflection of India’s aspirations,” he said. (IANS)

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