Poland to battle reigning champion US in United Cup semis

Sydney: Poland advanced to the semifinals of the United Cup, defeating host nation Australia in the last quarterfinal tie 2-1. The Polish now seek to avenge their 2025 United Cup final loss to the United States, as they continue their four-year streak of semifinal appearances at the event.

After Iga Swiatek and Alex de Minaur claimed contrasting singles wins for their countries earlier in the evening, Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Kawa sealed Poland's victory with a 6-4, 6-0 win over John-Patrick Smith and Storm Hunter in mixed doubles.

Swiatek now has a chance to stop a three-match losing streak to Coco Gauff on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, including a 4-6, 4-6 defeat in last year’s final. Hubert Hurkacz will meet Taylor Fritz, another repeat matchup.

"For sure it's a good match, exciting for the fans," Swiatek said on the match. "But I'll focus on my singles. Obviously we know each other's game pretty well.

"The key for me will be just to focus on myself, try to implement the stuff that I worked on during the preseason and be brave with the decisions."

Swiatek rides plenty of momentum into Saturday evening's semifinal after a 6-1, 6-1 drubbing of Australian No. 1 Maya Joint in Friday's quarterfinal. It marked the World No. 2's second career win against Joint, and she only needed 57 minutes to get the win.

"I had a clear plan of what I wanted to do. I just focused on that," Swiatek said to reporters. "Wanted to be intensive from the beginning, put pressure on Maya, and it worked.

"Every ball mattered. I didn't want to give any free points. I also kind of felt the court a bit better than the last two matches and used of the opportunities that I had."

Joint held serve to have an initial 1-0 lead, but after, the Swiatek show ensued. The six-time Grand Slam champion overwhelmingly controlled the rallies, often forcing Joint to scramble from side-to-side just to keep the rally alive.

Swiatek won six straight games to win the first set in 26 minutes.

In the second, Swiatek and Joint traded holds, the latter of which earned some encouragement from the home crowd. Similarly, Swiatek recaptured the lead with a break, and didn’t look back, en route to her 15th singles win at the competition.

In men's singles, de Minaur produced one of the grittiest opening-set performances of his career, setting up a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Hurkacz.

Playing his first tournament since last year’s grass season, Hurkacz was near untouchable in his first three service games when he dropped just one point on serve. But growing increasingly frustrated by his inability to cash in on his chances in return games, his unforced error count ticked up in the closing stages of the set.

After de Minaur saved three break points to level at 4-4, the 26-year-old claimed the decisive break and then won 21 consecutive points on serve before unexpectedly dropping serve at the end of the second set. He then broke early in the third set to secure his eighth victory in 11 singles appearances at the event.

However, though the win leveled the tie, it would ultimately not be enough to advance. Agencies

Also Read: Spanish Super Cup offers Villarreal a chance to close gap in La Liga