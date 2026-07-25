Political Rows, Visa Battles and VAR Debates Rock FIFA World Cup 2026

The curtains have finally fallen on the 2026 World Cup, providing tremendous entertainment for fans around the globe and simultaneously sparking unprecedented controversies at various stages of this premier sporting event. The effects of the USA-Iran conflict were evident throughout the tournament, which was hosted jointly by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Elucidating a few glaring controversies, one saw the decline of FIFA, once a highly vaunted, autonomous sports organization. Omar Artan, of Somalia, an acclaimed referee, was not allowed entry to the USA for reasons beyond football. Omar Artan was all set to be the first referee from Somalia to whistle in World Cup match. To supervise and referee in a World Cup is the million dollar dream of any one pursuing profession of a referee. It takes years for a referee to get shortlisted in world cup. Instead of vindicating its own decision to short list Omar, FIFA played second fiddle to political whims besides creating suspicion in the minds of genuine sports lovers about the integrity of FIFA.

Intriguingly, mother of all controversies has been caused, by Trump, the president of America, who is described unanimously as the most powerful human being on earth ! Recapitulating the obnoxious incident, Folarin Balogun, an USA Player, the highest goal scorer of USA , was red-carded and sent off during round 32 match against Bosnia and Horzigovina.

However, USA won that match to qualify in next round of 16. FIFA regulation envisages that a red carded player is suspended from playing the next match. USA’s next match was against Belgium. Trump had made a personal request to, Vincenzo Infantino, the FIFA president to withdraw the suspension. The sycophantic FIFA withdrew the suspension and allowed Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium much to the astonishment and fury of the entire sports loving world. Request by Trump, however, did not yield any fruitful result to USA as Belgium trounced USA by margin of 4-1 goals.

Never in the history of world cup , such blatant interference of an on-field decision has ever happened and such spineless surrender by FIFA.

The 2026 World Cup saw Iran’s involvement was heavily marred by geopolitical harassment. Further, Iran’s 2026 World Cup campaign was plagued by severe logistical and political hurdles, primarily revolving around severe US visa restrictions. Many team officials were denied entry into the United States. Players were forced to repeatedly travel back and forth between their base in Tijuana, Mexico, and host cities in the US for matches, leading to extreme physical exhaustion and preventing proper recovery between games. The Iranian players were asked to leave USA within two hours each time after their match was over adding a new dimension to controversy –ridden world cup. It was indeed harsh ordeal to catch the flight and move to Mexico. No wonder, the Iranian captain Mehdi Taremi accused FIFA for staging worst world cup ever.

A large section of experts across the world were intensely critical of the use of VAR especially in knock out stage . It is widely stated that most of the VAR decisions were taken to facilitate Argentina.

Throughout the knockout stages, contested Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions seemed to lean in Argentina’s favour. The high voltage match between Egypt and Argentina had started with a bang when Egypt scored a magnificent goal to go one up. Before the Argentine supporters could recover from the shock, Egypt scored another goal !! Argentine camp was stunned. Ultimately, Argentina won but credibility of FIFA, the supervising French referee came under vehement criticism. A goal scored by Egypt in crucial stage was turned down.

Aggrieved Egyptian federation filed an official complaint to FIFA . In an unforeseen happening, the referee showed cards to the coach of Egypt as well.

England –Argentina semifinal match was expected to be the clash of the titans. A magnificent football match played with speed, skill and finesse,. England dominated nearly 75th minute with one goal lead. Table turned thereafter. The referee, Ismail Eifath, was ostensibly partial favouring Argentina. Clear fouls by Argentina were ignored. There was rumour in social media even before the match started that the referee from USA was a friend of Messi . Some of the horrendous decisions in the game justified the rumour. Bad referring ruined the spirit of a fabulous game.

Most of the football experts consider that Spain’s one nil victory in the final is a master class exhibition of tactical control. Spain thoroughly outclassed Argentina. Controversy erupted even after final whistle when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes had hit Eric Garcia of Spain after the match. Paredes was shown red card. Records reveal that Argentina had fouled most among teams in the tournament but got away with light punishment.

The present glittering world cup reportedly has spent a staggering $14.2 billion for the teams as well as the soccer ‘ Pundits’. Notwithstanding the controversies, the present world cup has provided opportunity to connoisseurs to whet their soccer-appetite to witness quality, suspense- filled matches. . ‘Sports is a mighty leveler’ , the immortal saying stands vindicated in this World Cup.

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