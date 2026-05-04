Porto Crowned Primeira Liga Champions After Four Years as Thiago Silva Lifts 33rd Career Trophy

LISBON: Porto were crowned Portuguese champion (Primeira Liga) with two games to spare after a 1-0 win over Alverca on Saturday as veteran defender Thiago Silva added another trophy to his illustrious cabinet.

Porto moved nine points clear of second place Benfica, which was held 2-2 at Famalicao earlier on. Jan Bednarek’s towering header from a corner in the 40th minute was enough to claim Porto victory, as it won the title for the first time since 2022.

For Silva, it was his 33rd trophy. He moved to Porto at the age of 41, and played seven times for the Portuguese giant. He had played for Porto’s reserve team back in the 2004-05 season and had lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in this city. Agencies

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