Portugal breeze past Sweden 5-2 in Euros 2024 warm up friendly

Guimaraes: Portugal swept past Sweden 5-2 in a friendly on Thursday as manager Roberto Martinez rested Cristiano Ronaldo and several other key players in the build-up to the European Championship in Germany, which starts in June. “It was a very important test for us. We worked on defensive concepts, I really liked the new links, the spirit and the commitment was very good. But there are other concepts that we need to work on and improve,” Martinez told Portuguese television RTP. Agencies

