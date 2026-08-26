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Praggnanandhaa storms into Grand Chess Tour final after dominant win over Keymer

R Praggnanandhaa beats Vincent Keymer 19-9 to reach the Grand Chess Tour final, where he will face defending champion Fabiano Caruana.
R Praggnanandhaa
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NEW DELHI: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa cruised into the finals of the Grand Chess Tour’s last leg after clinching a crushing 19-9 win over Germany’s Vincent Keymer here. Praggnanandhaa will take on pre-event favourite and defending champion Fabiano Caruana of the USA States in the event finale. Having won the second Classical game, the Indian enjoyed a huge lead of six points coming into the final day on which games of shorter duration were played.

He defeated Keymer in back-to-back rapid encounters to nearly seal his spot in the finals taking an unassailable 17-3 lead before another victory in the first game of blitz took his points tally to 19. Agencies

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R Praggnanandhaa
Vincent Keymer
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