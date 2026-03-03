Prague International Chess Festival: Gukesh blunders to hand Abdusattorov victory in fifth round

Prague: The fortunes of World Champion D Gukesh did not change for the fifth day running as the Indian blundered from a position of strength to lose to nemesis Nodirbek Abdusattorov at the Prague International Chess Festival. Just a month back, Gukesh had lost to Abdusattorov through a blunder from a decent position during the Tata Steel Masters, but the fifth round here was even more heartbreaking as the Indian did everything right for the major part of the middle game and seemed like cruising through to an easy victory. Employing a new strategy as black, Gukesh tormented the white’s king early in the opening and created enough weaknesses for the computer to volunteer that he was closing in on his first victory in the Masters section of the tournament. IANS

