Pramod Bhagat wins gold at Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 in Thailand

New Delhi: In what could be the longest final in Para-Badminton, Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medallist Pramod Bhagat defeated England’s Daniel Bethell in the SL3 category to retain his gold at the NSDF Royal Beach Cliff BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 in Thailand.

This win breaks a lot of records for Padma Shri awardee Bhagat. It not only made him the first para-athlete to win three consecutive gold medals in the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships but also equalled the record of Chinese great Lin Dan’s five titles in the world Championships. He has won gold in 2009, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2024. These three medals take his tally to 14 which includes six gold, three silver and five bronze medals in all categories. IANS

