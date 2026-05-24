Pranati Nayak Wins Silver in Vault at FIG World Challenge Cup 2026, Boosting India’s Gymnastics Glory

Bhubaneswar: Three-time Asian Championship medallist and Odisha gymnast Pranati Nayak secured the silver medal in the Vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Delivering an impressive performance against a strong international field, Pranati scored 13.025 in the Vault final to earn a podium finish and add another milestone to Indian gymnastics. Her achievement stands as a testament to her relentless hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence, while also reflecting Odisha’s rising presence in the sport at the global level, the Odisha Gymnastics Association informed in a release on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Pranati, who won bronze medals in vault in the 2019, 2022, and 2025 editions of the Asian Championships, is only the third Indian woman gymnast to win an international medal after Dipa Karmakar and Aruna Reddy. IANS

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