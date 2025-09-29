Pranavi Urs gets Top 5 finish at Ladies Open de France

Deauville: Pranavi Urs delivered a stellar performance on the final day of the Ladies Open de France, carding a 6-under 65 which propelled her to a tie for fifth place at the Golf Barriere de Deauville.

The 65 was three strokes better than her second-round effort. It was a big boost ahead of next week’s Women’s Indian Open.

Diksha Dagar, the other Indian in the field, posted an even-par 71, concluding the tournament tied 46th at one under overall.

Canadian teenager Anna Huang captured her second title in consecutive weeks with a final-round 6-under 65, finishing at 16 under par for the tournament.

The LET now has a one-break before heading to India for the Women’s Indian Open, which takes place at DLF Golf and Country Club between October 9-12. IANS

