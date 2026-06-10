Prasidh Krishna Replaces Rested Mohammed Siraj for Ireland and England T20I Series

New Delhi: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from India’s squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, with the selection committee naming Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

BCCI said Siraj has been advised a period of rest following discussions between the medical team and the management. The board said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the right-arm pacer gets adequate recovery time ahead of a long international season.

“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season,” the BCCI said in its statement. IANS

Also Read: Hovland, Fox Set for Showdown at DP World India Championship