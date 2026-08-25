Pratitee seizes sole lead, Mayank stays ahead in tense Asian Junior Classical Chess battle

Mumbai: Top seed WFM Pratitee Bordoloi surged into the sole lead of the Asian Junior Girls Classical Chess Championship after scoring a crucial victory over WCM Aadya Gowda in the seventh round at the ITC Maratha Sheraton, Mumbai.

The victory took Pratitee’s tally to six from a possible seven and put her half a point ahead of her nearest challengers. WCM Shohradova Leyla of Turkmenistan, who was sharing the lead going into the round, was held to a draw by Shivamshika G. and slipped to 5.5 points.

FM Prishita Gupta strengthened her title challenge with a victory over WFM Nivedita V C to also reach 5.5 points, joining Leyla in the immediate chasing group. WFM Mariya Kholyavko of Kazakhstan and WCM Dakshita Kumawat drew their encounter and moved to 5 points.

In the Open Championship, top seed GM-elect Mayank Chakraborty maintained his sole lead after the completion of seven rounds. Mayank was held to a draw by IM Vignesh Advaith Vemula on the top board, but the result was enough to take his tally to six out of seven and keep him half a point ahead of the chasing pack.

IM Artem Pingin of Russia was surprisingly held to a draw by Daksh Goyal, while FM Sharnarthi Viresh scored an important victory over FM Amanmuhammet Hommadov of Turkmenistan to move to 5.5 points. Vignesh, Pingin and Viresh are among the players breathing down Mayank’s neck as the championship enters its decisive stage. (IANS)

Also Read: ITF World Tennis Masters MT 200 Tournament Begins in Guwahati