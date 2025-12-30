Premier League: Archie Gray’s first senior goal earns Tottenham gritty win at Palace

LONDON: Archie Gray’s first senior goal gave Tottenham Hotspur a vital 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending its poor away run and easing the pressure on their manager, Thomas Frank.

Tottenham thought it was ahead against the run of play when Richarlison tapped in Pedro Porro’s inviting cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Jean-Philippe Mateta should have put Palace in front, but headed over from close range after Maxence Lacroix nodded a free kick across the face of goal. Gray made Palace pay and gave the visitor a barely deserved lead shortly before half-time, nodding home from three yards after Tottenham kept a Porro corner alive.

“It’s the best feeling,” a beaming Gray told Sky Sports. “You work your whole life for that moment, and hopefully I can just keep it going.”

Palace went close to an equaliser with Justin Devenny firing over on the spin and Lacroix heading narrowly wide, though Richarlison had the ball in the net again, with 15 minutes to play, only for VAR to intervene once more.

Tottenham, which had lost four of its last five away games in all competitions, held on to climb to 11th in the table on 25 points from 18 games. Palace, suffering its third straight league defeat and now winless in five games in all competitions, is ninth with 26 points. Agencies

