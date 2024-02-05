Premier League: Aston Villa rout Sheffield United by 5-0 at Bramall Lane

LONDON: Ollie Watkins grabbed a goal and two assists as Aston Villa thrashed lowly Sheffield United 5-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday to climb to fourth in the Premier League standings.

Unai Emery’s Villa, which won for only the second time in six league games, is level on 46 points with third-placed Arsenal, although the north Londoners have a game in hand. Second-placed Manchester City also have 46 points, but have two games in hand.

Bottom side Sheffield — whose 59 goals conceded are the most by a Premier League team at this point of the season — have 10 points, and are 10 points below the safety zone.

Newcastle United and Luton Town shared the spoils in a breathless eight-goal thriller at St James’ Park as the Magpies came back from two goals down in the second half. Agencies

