Premier League: Bournemouth register first ever win over Manchester City

Bournemouth: Goals either side of half-time from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson earned AFC Bournemouth a first ever victory over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

City arrived at Vitality Stadium unbeaten in all 21 games against the Cherries in all competitions and having taken maximum points in all 14 top-flight fixture.

Deservedly ahead at the break, the hosts doubled their lead through record signing Evanilson midway through the second half, Milos Kerkez registering his second assist of the game.

And although Josko Gvardiol’s header reduced the arrears eight minutes from time, the Cherries held on to record another famous Premier League victory. IANS

