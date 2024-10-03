Sports

Premier League: Brighton defender Jan Paul Van Hecke out for six weeks with ‘significant tear’

New Delhi: Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul Van Hecke is set for an extended period on the sidelines which could amount to six weeks after scans indicated a ‘significant tear’ on his groin. He missed out on Brighton’s 2-4 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

“I’ve been wearing it for a while and also played matches with it, but in the final phase against Nottingham Forest, it hit my groin. Afterwards, we had a scan made and it became clear that there was a significant tear.

“It remains to be seen how the rehabilitation will go, but in principle, it will take six weeks. I feel like I’m a little ahead of schedule. I hope that things will go a little faster and that I can connect again sooner,” van Hecke told ESPN. IANS

