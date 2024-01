LONDON: Brighton & Hove Albion could only muster a point in a scoreless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday but it was enough to lift them above Manchester United into seventh place in the Premier League table. Roberto De Zerbi’s team, unbeaten in nine home games, are ahead of United on goal difference with both teams on 32 points after 21 games. Agencies

Also Read: World Cup: Mohamed Salah scores four to help Egypt beat Djibouti

Also Watch: