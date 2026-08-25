Premier League: City Edge Bournemouth, Liverpool Snatch Dramatic Draw at Newcastle

London: Manchester City came from a goal down to open its English Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Manchester City went into the game following last weekend’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, and doubts over its form increased when Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth ahead following a swift counterattack in the 26th minute.

City recovered well in the second half, but it was not until six minutes from time that Marc Guehi headed home from a Rayan Cherki corner.

Cherki turned provider again in the 91st minute for Josko Gvardiol to poke home the winning goal, which was confirmed after a VAR check. Andoni Iraola’s reign as Liverpool coach got off to a difficult start away to Newcastle United, as Anthony Elanga put the home side ahead following a counterattack after just five minutes.

Cody Gakpo leveled with a shot from outside the area in the 55th minute, but substitute Joe Willock restored Newcastle’s lead just two minutes later. Liverpool rescued a point as Dominik Szoboszlai kept his nerve to convert from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of stoppage time after Victor Munoz was brought down by Lewis Hall. In another game Aston Villa was thrashed 4-0 away to Brighton in a game that was effectively over after half an hour. (IANS)

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