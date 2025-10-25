Premier League: Injured Alexander Isak a doubt for Liverpool’s visit to Brentford

LONDON: Alexander Isak is a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League game at Brentford on Saturday after picking up a groin injury against Eintracht Frankfurt this week.

The Sweden international — a British-record signing — was withdrawn at halftime of Liverpool’s 5-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, but the Reds manager Arne Slot suggested it was not a serious injury. “Alex (is) not too bad. Question mark for the weekend. Let’s see where he is,” Slot said Friday. Agencies

