Premier League: Liverpool outclass Chelsea; Manchester City up to second

LONDON: Twenty-year-old Conor Bradley scored his first goal for Liverpool and claimed two assists as Juergen Klopp's team moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea on Wednesday.

Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz were also on target for Liverpool while Darwin Nunez failed to convert a first-half spot kick in a dominant display, but the hosts were perhaps lucky not to concede a penalty themselves with Chelsea having two strong appeals waved away.

"I don't think you can have an outstanding team performance when the individuals don't work together. The start was brilliant, we were really going for them," Klopp told the BBC. "We were outstanding, it was a top game."

Liverpool, unbeaten at Anfield this season in all competitions, have 51 points after 22 games. Manchester City, who have a game in hand, are second and level on points with third-placed Arsenal on 46. Chelsea are 10th with 31.

Bradley became the youngest Liverpool player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League match since Raheem Sterling, who was on the pitch for Chelsea on Wednesday, nearly 10 years ago.

Liverpool, whose victory was their 200th under Klopp who announced last week that he will leave at the end of the season, played with great intensity from the opening whistle and Chelsea struggled to get out of their own half.

Nunez peppered Chelsea's goal with seven shots in the first half, but it was Jota who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when he took a pass from Bradley, bundled past two Chelsea defenders to score.

Bradley, who has been exceptional since earning a starting berth following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whipped the Anfield fans into a frenzy in the 39th minute when he hammered an angled shot into the far corner after a surging run.

The youngster from Northern Ireland left a defender in his wake in the 65th minute before launching a pinpoint cross that Szoboszlai leapt to head past Djordje Petrovic.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back in the 71st but Liverpool's Diaz replied eight minutes later.

Liverpool had 27 shots to Chelsea's four, with 12 on target, many of them by Nunez who also hit the post with a first-half penalty.

The Uruguayan became the first player since 2003-04 to hit the woodwork four times in a Premier League match.

Chelsea had two penalty appeals turned down, with both checked by VAR, the first when Virgil van Dijk brought down Conor Gallagher and the second when the Dutch defender appeared to kick Nkunku.

Julian Alvarez celebrated his 24th birthday with two goals as Manchester City cruised to a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to climb to second in the Premier League table.

It was a stroll for the champions as Rodri added a third goal to ensure a 13th win in a row against Burnley, during which time City have scored 46 goals and conceded two. Ameen Al Dakhil netted a late consolation for the visitors.

Pep Guardiola's side moved to 46 points from 21 games, two behind leaders Liverpool, who play Chelsea later on Wednesday. Burnley are second bottom and seven points from safety having played a game more than Luton Town in 17th.

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne made his first start for City since the opening day of the season and striker Erling Haaland came off the bench for the final 20 minutes after missing the previous 10 games due to injury.

Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford.

Neal Maupay’s 15th-minute goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the usual goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it near the centre circle and didn’t look too happy.

It clearly fired up Tottenham’s players, who did the same celebration after goals by Destiny Udogie in the 48th, Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back in the 67th after benefitting from Udogie’s misguided back-pass, but Tottenham held on after late pressure from Brentford. Agencies

