Premier League: Liverpool regain top spot with win over Sheffield United at Anfield

Liverpool: Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night.

Darwin Nunez gave the Reds an early lead when Ivo Grbic’s attempted clearance from a backpass crashed into him and spun over the line with 17 minutes on the clock.

The hosts dominated possession, but were pegged back when Gustavo Hamer headed a cross against Conor Bradley and into the back of the net shortly after the break.

Nevertheless, fears of points being dropped were allayed when Alexis Mac Allister thumped Liverpool back in front with 13 minutes of normal time remaining after a clearance had been deflected into his path on the edge of the box.

Cody Gakpo put the seal on the victory when he headed in an Andy Robertson cross from 15 yards out in the 90th minute as the Reds regained top spot in the standings, two points ahead of Arsenal.

After a loss Sheff Utd remain at the bottom, 10 points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Cole Palmer scored two stoppage-time goals as his hat-trick dented Manchester United’s Premier League top-four hopes in a chaotic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer converted a 100th-minute penalty before his deflected strike a minute later salvaged a stunning last-gasp win that lifted Mauricio Pochettino’s side to 10th and just five points behind the Red Devils.

On the other hand, the loss left sixth-placed United 11 points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth.

Alejandro Garnacho had earlier scored twice, along with a goal for Bruno Fernandes before the break, to help United fight back from two goals down to lead 3-2 on Thursday, Premier League reports.

Jose Dalot needlessly felled substitute Noni Madueke for a stoppage-time penalty, which Palmer coolly sent into the bottom-left corner again, before the Chelsea midfielder’s strike deflected off Scott McTominay only 81 seconds later to secure a remarkable victory. IANS

