Premier League: Makeshift Manchester United thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace

LONDON: Michael Olise scored a brace of goals as Crystal Palace completed a league double over Manchester United for the first time in its history with a thumping 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Monday that will add to the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

A makeshift United defence that included Casemiro as centre-back was easily picked apart by Palace on several occasions as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell were also on the scoresheet in the impressive win.

United remain in eighth place with 54 points from 35 games, two points behind Newcastle United in sixth, with their hopes of European football next season fading fast. Palace are still in 14th with 43 points from 36 matches.

United had several injury absentees and were without Bruno Fernandes, the first time in his 230-game Old Trafford career he has missed a match with injury, but the ease with which they were beaten will be a huge concern for everyone at the club.

“A big disappointment. We just had an off-day and we weren’t in it,“ midfielder Christian Eriksen told BBC. “It is what it is. We can’t really change the injury things. We have to do what we can on the pitch to change it.

“Today, it didn’t matter who we played. Everyone could have done better. We tried to do what we could, but we were not good enough. We’ll take the blame as players.”

It is the first time in the Premier League era United have lost 13 games in a season, and the scoreline might have been worse. Agencies

