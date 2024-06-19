Premier League: Manchester City to face Chelsea on opening day in EPL

New Delhi: The Premier League has announced the fixtures list for the 2024/25 season which is scheduled to begin on August 17 (IST). Manchester United will be hosting Fulham at Old Trafford for the opening game of the league.

There will be a major focus on Arsenal as they will be looking to get ready for the title race from the opening weekend after losing out against Manchester City by two points on the final day of the season. The Gunners have a massive task ahead of them as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Aston Villa (A), Brighton & Hove Albion (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A) and Manchester City (A) in their opening five fixtures.

Manchester City on the other hand have one of the easiest run-ins at the end of the tournament. The side has built a stellar reputation for ending their season on a high. The team did not lose a single game after their loss against Aston Villa on December 7, 2023, till the end of last season which saw them lift the title. They will be facing Aston Villa (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Southampton (A), Bournemouth (H) and Fulham (A) in their final five games of the season. IANS

Also Read: European Championship: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to lead Belgium

Also Watch: