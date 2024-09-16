Premier League: Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool; Manchester City, Chelsea win

LONDON: A superb second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Nottingham Forest the biggest surprise win of the Premier League season so far as they beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

The win was Forest's first at Anfield since 1969 and the players and the away fans celebrated accordingly as the home crowd was left to rue a rudderless display from the Reds that lacked a cutting edge.

Liverpool dominated the opening half and Luis Diaz came close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute, hustling to keep the ball in play on the Forest goal-line and cutting inside before firing a rasping shot off the near post.

Two minutes later Mohamed Salah crossed beautifully with the outside of his left boot for Dominik Szoboszlai to head just wide as Liverpool increased the pressure.

In truth though, Salah was being well-shackled by Forest fullback Alex Moreno, who was relentless in his pursuit of the Egyptian before being replaced late on.

Manchester City beat Brentford 2-1 to maintain their perfect start to the season after Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland netted twice on Saturday following the fastest goal of the season from the visitors.

Haaland's double takes his tally to nine goals in four games -- more than any English top-flight team has managed so far this season -- while City's victory gave them a three-point lead at the top after Liverpool's 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

Haaland searched for the third goal which would have made him the first player to score hat-tricks in three straight Premier League games, but Brentford keeper Mark Flekken made several saves to deny the Norway striker.

Chelsea substitute Christopher Nkunku struck in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in a game littered with a Premier League record 14 yellow cards.

Bournemouth twice struck the woodwork and Evanilson had a first-half penalty saved by Robert Sanchez.

But Chelsea finished the game strongly and Nkunku, who came on in the 79th minute, slotted home from close range to make it two away wins out of two for the London side.

Chelsea moved up to seventh with seven points from four games, while Bournemouth are 11th with five points.

Jhon Duran scored a brilliant long-range winner as Aston Villa came from two goals down to beat Everton 3-2 in a hugely entertaining clash.

It is the first time in 66 years Everton have started the league season with four defeats as they became the second club in the Premier League era to lose consecutive games when leading 2-0 following their home capitulation to Bournemouth late on last time out.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice including a last-gasp penalty as they clawed their way back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against promoted Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

The result was huge relief for Palace, who were booed off the pitch at half-time, but left both sides looking for their first victory this season on two points each after four matches. Agencies

