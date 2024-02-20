Premier League: Rasmus Hojlund scores brace as Manchester United beat Luton Town

Luton: Rasmus Hojlund’s historic brace earned Manchester United a 2-1 win at Luton Town that moves them just three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes to become the youngest player in Premier League history to net in six consecutive matches, according to Premier League website.

Hojlund capitalised on a defensive error to open the scoring after just 37 seconds and then chested home to leave United seemingly in cruise control on Sunday night.

In the seventh minute, Hojlund made it seven goals in his last six appearances. A Shaw corner found its way to Alejandro Garnacho, whose shot Hojlund deflected into the corner of the net with his chest.

With just 14 minutes gone, Luton scored the third goal of the match when Chong’s deflected cross reached Morris, who headed beyond an onrushing Andre Onana to halve the deficit and become the first Luton player to score in three successive Premier League matches.

On the hour mark, Luton goalkeeper Kaminski saved Marcus Rashford’s powerful shot, before Man Utd failed to score two big chances. First, Bruno Fernandes got past Kaminski and had an open goal, but his shot was blocked by a lunging Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Luton continued to attack and in the fourth minute of added time, Barkley’s header clipped the crossbar, as they fell to back-to-back defeats and remain in 17th place, a point above Everton, ahead of travelling to Liverpool on Wednesday.

A fourth consecutive win and fifth match without defeat takes Man Utd onto 44 points.

Luton continued to attack and in the fourth minute of added time, Barkley’s header clipped the crossbar, as they fell to back-to-back defeats and remain in 17th place, a point above Everton.

A fourth consecutive win and fifth match without defeat takes United onto 44 points.

A late Simon Adingra double secured Brighton & Hove Albion's biggest away win as they won 5-0 at bottom side Sheffield United, who played most of Sunday's match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off.

Brighton's first league win on the road since November lifted them to seventh place with 38 points from 25 matches, while United, on 13, suffered a third loss in four games.

Brighton host Everton on Saturday, while United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday. Agencies

Also Read: Manchester United great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

Also Watch: