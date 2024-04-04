Premier League: Spurs’ top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham

London: Jarrod Bowen’s sensational season continued as his assist for Kurt Zouma helped West Ham United secure a 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening at London Stadium.

With a draw, Tottenham missed the chance to move level with Aston Villa in the top-four race. Spurs remain fifth with 57 points. West Ham, who are winless in their last four matches, stay seventh on 45 points.

Brennan Johnson fired Spurs in front on five minutes, but Zouma’s equaliser soon after ultimately proved enough to earn the Hammers a point.

Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min went close to doubling Spurs’ lead, but the visitors were pegged back in the 19th minute as Jarrod Bowen’s corner went in off Zouma’s back as he attempted a header, Premier League reports.

West Ham began the second half strongly as they looked to complete the turnaround, with Guglielmo Vicario producing reflex saves to deny Michail Antonio and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Michail Antonio then squandered a marvellous opportunity on the hour. Having outmuscled Micky van de Ven to latch onto a long ball, the Jamaica international fired straight at Vicario.

Lukasz Fabianski was grateful to see Destiny Udogie’s strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time sail into his grasp in an end-to-end finale, as both sides had to settle for a point.

Bournemouth gave themselves an outside chance of qualifying for Europe with a 1-0 home victory over Crystal Palace that left the visitors still looking over their shoulders.

Burnley's hopes of Premier League survival were dealt another blow despite a brilliant strike by Jacob Bruun Larsen as Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Turf Moor. Agencies

