Premier League: Woods scores winner as Nottingham Forest beat Crystal Palace

Nottinghamshire: Nottingham Forest secured their first home win of the Premier League season as they defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 under the lights at The City Ground. The narrow victory lifted battling Forest - who were helped by Sels’ heroics in goal - to eighth in the table, while Palace sit 18th, a point adrift of Ipswich Town.

The opening 10 minutes were tightly contested as both teams attempted to gain a foothold early on. The Reds ever present pace on the counter attack resulting in an early booking for Palace midfielder Lerma after he dragged down Ola Aina on the wing.

Forest won a corner on the quarter hour mark after Elliot Anderson weaved through a series of Palace challenges before forcing Dean Henderson to smother behind. The resulting delivery met the head of Forest marksman Wood whose effort at the back post was cleared off the line by Marc Guehi, Nottingham Forest reports.

The Forest pressure resumed though as Anderson’s delivery over the top of the Eagles defence could only be headed over the bar by Wood.

Palace nearly scored from distance when Yates dispossessed in the midfield and Nketiah drilling an effort from 30 yards that skimmed the upright on its way into the support of the Trend End.

It was fine margins that again denied Forest a goal to take the lead as a corner was recycled and resulted in a Ryan Yates header hitting the inside of the post and bouncing out. The remainder of the half played out with neither team creating any clear-cut chances despite the eventual opening 25 minutes, until on the stroke of half time an excellent delivery from Elliot Anderson met the boot of the stretching Chris Wood, his effort grasped thankfully by Dean Henderson in the Crystal Palace goal to send both teams to the dressing rooms with nothing separating them. (IANS)

Also Read: Premier League: John Stones’ last-gasp header helps Manchester City break club record

Also Watch: