President Samuel Eto’o fined by Confederation of African Football (CAF) for ethics violation

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Friday it had fined Cameroon football federation president Samuel Eto’o a total of $200,000 for a brand deal they determined to be an ethics violation. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star had been accused of “alleged manipulation of football matches”, of which the CAF disciplinary board found there was “insufficient proof”, the organisation said in a statement.

But they determined Eto’o had “violated the principles of ethics, integrity and sportsmanship” by accepting a paid brand deal with an online gambling company, and dealt him a fine of $200,000. Agencies

Also Read: All Saudi top-tier football clubs to go private: Sports Ministry

Also Watch: