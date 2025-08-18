Pretty Clear At The Moment On Where That Sits, Says Carey On Inglis Keeping In ODIs

Cairns: Australia’s Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey said he is enjoying his refreshed role as a specialist batter in the ODI side and has no interest in reclaiming the gloves from incumbent Josh Inglis.

Carey was the keeper for Australia in 50-over cricket for five years until being dropped just one match into the 2023 World Cup, and after that, Inglis firmly became the first-choice wicket-keeper.

Carey, 33, earned a recall to the playing eleven in England last September when Inglis suffered a quad injury and immediately posted scores of 69 and 61. He also made an impact in the fielding side of things with a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Phil Salt.

"I guess you never say never. We're pretty clear at the moment on where that sits. Both of us are pretty happy with that. I think it's worked pretty well in the last six months. Any chance I get to play for Australia, I'm happy."

"I don't mind running around in the field and getting some Ks into the legs. I was out of the team for a little while post-World Cup and to be able to get back in and play some cricket in the white-ball format, it's been great. Happy to play whatever the role," Carey told reporters on Sunday.

Called into the T20I squad for the recently-concluded series against South Africa as a cover for the unwell Inglis, Carey said the extra few days to be in the team had given him a valuable head start for his ODI series preparation. IANS

Also Read: EPL: Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City route Wolves

Also Watch: