Prime Minister Modi lauds Deaflympians for historic medal tally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Deaflympians for their extraordinary performance at the recently concluded 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo. At the 2025 Deaflympics, India took home 20 medals, nine gold, seven silver, and four bronze. 16 medals were won by Indian shooters.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Deaflympians for their extraordinary performance at the 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo. With a historic best-ever medal tally of 20 medals including 9 Golds, our athletes have once again proven that determination and dedication can lead to outstanding results. Compliments to every athlete, coach and support staff. The entire nation is proud of you all!" posted PM Modi on X.

This exceeded the 16 medals (eight gold, one silver, and seven bronze) that Indian competitors had won from Caxias do Sul in 2022, making it India's best-ever performance at any Deaflympics. With 12 athletes, shooting had the largest Indian contingent, followed by athletics with 11 players. Dhanush Srikanth defended his 10m air rifle title with a new world record score of 252.2 and Mohammad Vania taking home the silver in the same event; the shooters claimed India's first medals in Tokyo. IANS

