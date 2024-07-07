Priyanshu Rajawat Upsets World No. 4 Anders Antonsen, Advances to Canada Open Semifinals

Calgary: Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat knocked out world no. 4 Anders Antonsen in the quarter-final of the Canada Open to advance to the semifinals. Rajawat outclassed Antonsen 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in a competitive one-hour and 19-minute quarterfinal on Friday night (IST). It was also his first win over a top-10 ranked player. He will now lock horns with France’s Alex Lanier in his second World Tour Super 500 semifinal.

In the first game, the 22-year-old Indian shuttler took a 7-4 lead against Antonsen before the score was tied at 9-9. Following that, Rajawat took five straight points to reclaim the lead. The Danish made a valiant effort to rally, but Rajawat eventually won the opening game with seven straight points.

The second game saw Antonsen proving his class with a strong comeback. Rajawat matched the competitiveness of his opponent with a 17-17 score before Antonsen unleashed his true potential with four consecutive points to take the match to a decider.

Rajawat led the final game 5-1 at one point, but Antonsen answered with six straight points to lead the game at 7-5. Although Rajawat made a spirited comeback, earning three points, the seasoned Dane led by just a slim margin at the mid-game break, 11–10. It was a close battle between the two players until Rajawat closed the gap with back-to-back points at 19-19 to win the match.

Rajawat continued his stellar run in the tournament with another win over a higher-ranked opponent. Earlier, he defeated world number 24 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark and Japan’s Takuma Obayashi, ranked 33rd in the previous matches.

He remains the sole Indian in the competition after the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made a quarterfinal exit. The third-seeded Indians lost to Chinese Taipei’s Pei Shan Hsieh and En-Tzu Hung 18-21, 21-19, 16-21 in the quarterfinal. IANS

Also Read: Riyan Parag Receives Maiden India Cap from Father in Emotional Harare Moment

Also Watch :