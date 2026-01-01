Pro Wrestling League player auctions to be held on Jan 3

New Delhi: The organisers of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) have announced that player auctions will be held on January 3. The league has also revealed the names of the six franchises that will compete in PWL 2026, returning to action after a six-year hiatus. The fifth season of PWL 2026 will run from January 15 to February 1, 2026, and is expected to showcase elite Indian and international talent competing in a fast-paced, high-intensity format. The six franchises set to compete in the upcoming season five are Haryana Thunders, Tigers of Mumbai Dangals, Punjab Royals, Maharashtra Kesari, Delhi Dangal Warriors, and UP Dominators. Together, they represent some of India’s most prominent wrestling regions, reinforcing PWL’s national footprint and its team-based competitive model. IANS

