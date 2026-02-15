‘Process doesn’t change,’ says Archer after 2 for 24 haul against Scotland

Kolkata: Stressing that “process doesn’t change”, Jofra Archer underlined England’s clarity of plans after delivering a sharp spell of 2 for 24 against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

England’s bowlers managed to reduce Scotland to 152/9 after facing some early aggression. Jofra Archer returned to his best form with (2-14), hitting tough lengths that unsettled the batters. Archer got rid of George Munsey early in the inning and then came back to get rid of Brandon McMullen with sharp bouncers.

“Process doesn’t change, games don’t all go the same way, so you have to stick to it. Different conditions in Mumbai slid on quite a bit, and we used that to our advantage. It’s a wicket we bat well on, so over to the batters to bring it home. Plans don’t change. If we decide to hit the wicket, we hit the wicket; if it’s pace off, it’s pace off,” said Archer after the first innings. IANS

