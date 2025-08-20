Proteas pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs with ankle injury

Cairns: South Africa have suffered a massive blow as premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia due to injury.

Rabada has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle, with scans on Monday confirming the injury.

“Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle.

“The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

CSA have added teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka to the squad. He had earned a place in the 17-player ODI squad on the back of some impressive performances during the recent T20I series with the Aussies, where the left-armer collected nine scalps to finish as the leading wicket-taker across the series. IANS

