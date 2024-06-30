PSG Makes Record 250 Million Euro Bid for Spain's Young Star Lamine Yamal

New Delhi: Lamine Yamal has broken onto the scene at the 2024 European Championship in style. The 16-year-old winger has dazzled the football world and continues to impress at the Euro 2024, becoming the youngest player to ever provide an assist in the Euros and continues to be one of the key players for the Spanish side. According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint Germain is looking to break the bank to bring Kylian Mbappe’s replacement to the team. It is said that PSG have already informed Barcelona of their intentions to try and sign Lamal and have brought a 250 Million Euros offer to the table.

PSG were reportedly after the young Spanish national in March as well and had offered 200 million Euros to Barcelona, a fact that was confirmed by Club President Joan Laporta who straight up rejected the offer saying he is ‘untouchable’ for other clubs.

The teenager is currently under contract with the Catalonian club until 2026 but is said to have already committed to signing a contract till 2031. According to his current contract, the release clause in Lamal’s contract is close to a Billion Euros.

The price tag of 250 million Euros would shatter the current record transfer fees, the 222 Million Euros PSG paid to Barcelona for Neymar Jr’s signature in 2017. However, it is highly unlikely that Barcelona cash in on their brightest asset as they believe him to be a top player for the future. IANS

Also Read: Switzerland Stuns Italy 2-0 to Reach Euro 2024 Quarterfinals

Also Watch: