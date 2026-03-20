PSG's Bradley Barcola Out for Weeks After Ankle Injury in Champions League Win

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a severe right ankle ligament sprain during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match against Chelsea in London, the French club said on Wednesday. Barcola was substituted in the 59th minute by Desire Doue in PSG’s 3-0 hammering of Chelsea for an 8-2 aggregate win in their last-16 tie, having scored the second goal of the night. Agencies

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