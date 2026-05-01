Pujara Says Reverse Sweep Never Suited Him, Reflects on Role in India’s Historic Australia Test Wins

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara admitted that attempting modern attacking shots like the reverse sweep would not have suited his batting style, saying it could have cost him his wicket in Test cricket.

“Ravi bhai, if I had played such a shot in a Test match, I wouldn’t have been able to score runs. All three of my stumps would have been knocked over, because it was very difficult for me to execute that shot,” Pujara told Jio Hotstar.

The remark came during a light-hearted exchange with former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who joked about how Pujara might have reacted if asked to practise the reverse sweep earlier in his career.

“When I was a coach, Pujara, if I had told you to practise the reverse sweep three years ago, you would have come running after me with a bat. Isn’t it?” Shastri said.

The former coach-batter duo also talked about India’s historic triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Pujara played a defining role. During the 2018–19 series in Australia, he emerged as the highest run-scorer with 521 runs, including three centuries, helping India secure their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil and earning the Player of the Series award.

Pujara’s resilience was once again crucial in the 2020–21 series, where his ability to absorb pressure and tire out the Australian bowling attack played a key role in another famous Indian victory. IANS

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