Punjab defeats Uttar Pradesh to lift Hockey India Junior Men National Championship title

Jalandhar: After an exciting eleven days of action-packed performance in the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024, Hockey Punjab clinched the title after defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-3 (4-3 SO) in the final at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Punjab defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey in a closely contested final on Thursday. Sukhwinder Singh (5’), Jarman Singh (33’) and Jobanpreet Singh (39’) scored for Hockey Punjab. Ajeet Yadav (31’) Suraj Pal (48’) and Akash Pal (54’) scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the other match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-0 to steal the third place on the podium. IANS

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh to face Punjab in final of Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

Also Watch: