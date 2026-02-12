Punjab FC announce a balanced squad for ISL 2025-26 season

Chandigarh: Punjab FC have announced its 27-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, their third season in India’s top-flight football league.

The Shers will start their ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC on February 21 in Jamshedpur and will play their first home game on March 9 against the NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Blending a strong domestic core with carefully selected reinforcements, the Shers head into their third ISL campaign with a squad built to compete while staying true to their commitment to player development.

Head coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis, in his second season with the club, has picked a squad which has a balance of youth and experience. He has maintained the core from the last season and the team which played in the Durand Cup and AIFF Super Cup. Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, and Pablo Renan Dos Santos are the foreign signings of the squad.

The squad also comprises seven players from the academy, highlighting the importance of the youth structure within the club. Muhammad Suhail F, Pramveer Singh, Manglengthang Kipgen, Vishal Yadav, and Singamayum Shami, who have already made their senior team debuts, will be joined by Ayush Deshwal and Thoungamba Singh Usham this season. (IANS)

