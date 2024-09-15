Punjab FC Set to Kick Off 2024-25 ISL Season with Exciting Clash Against Kerala Blasters in Kochi

Kochi: Punjab FC (PFC) will start their 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season in a mouth-watering clash against Kerala Blasters on Sunday which will be played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The club will take the field under the tutelage of new head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis and will look to emulate their stunning 3-1 victory over the home side last year and start the season with a win.

Both teams met in the Durand Cup earlier in the season in the group stages and played out an exciting 1-1 draw in Kolkata with Luka Majcen and Mohammed Aimen scoring the goals. Kerala Blasters are also with a new head coach Mikael Stahre at the helm and will also look to have an ideal start to the league season in front of their passionate fan base. IANS

