Punjab FC sign Brazilian defender Pablo Renan dos Santos

Mohali: Indian Super League side Punjab FC announced the signing of veteran Brazilian centre-back Pablo Renan dos Santos on a one-year deal on Friday.

The 33-year-old joins on a free transfer ahead of the Indian Super Cup 2025, which begins in Goa on October 25.

This is Punjab FC’s second foreign acquisition of the week, following the signing of Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez on October 22. Pablo, known simply as “Pablo”, brings with him a wealth of international experience, having played across Brazil, Europe, and the Middle East over a career that spans more than a decade.

Excited for his new challenge in India, Pablo said he was eager to make an impact. “Punjab FC is ready for a big season, and I’m here to fight for the badge, the team, and the supporters who believe in us,” he said. “I’m ready to embrace the challenge here in India.” IANS

