Punjab Kings appoints Sairaj Bahutule as new spin bowling coach

Chandigarh: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced on Thursday that former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule has joined as the new spin bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Bahutule replaces Sunil Joshi, who held the role in PBKS from 2023 to 2025, and is now headed to join the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. IANS had previously reported on October 16 that Bahutule had joined PBKS after being with IPL 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 season of the competition. He had worked in the same capacity with RR from 2018 to 2021. IANS

