Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer joins elite club with 100th IPL game as captain

Dharamsala: Shreyas Iyer added another milestone to his growing leadership resume on Sunday as the Punjab Kings captain became only the fifth player in Indian Premier League history to lead a side in 100 matches.

The landmark came during PBKS’ IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday, placing Iyer alongside some of the most decorated captains in the tournament’s history.

Before Iyer, only MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had reached the three-figure mark as IPL captains.

The 31-year-old has built his captaincy record across three franchises, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS, highlighting both his tactical reputation and consistent demand as a leader in the league. IANS

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