Punjab Kings Welcome Australian Stars Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly to Squad

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Kings’ Australian stars Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly have officially joined the squad in Mohali. The duo arrived earlier on Wednesday to link up with the rest of the team as preparations enter the final stages for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

According to a release, the players were seen in high spirits as they were welcomed at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Their arrival adds massive firepower to the Punjab Kings lineup, bringing a strong mix of international experience and exciting youthful energy to the camp.

The Kings, who were the runners-up last season, have been training hard over the last few weeks. The squad is now gearing up for their highly anticipated season opener against the Gujarat Giants. The match will be played in front of their home crowd on March 31. (IANS)

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