Pushing Mayank Yadav to play Tests is not wise at the moment, says Shane Watson

New Delhi: The buzz around fast-tracking a blistering fast-bowling talent like Mayank Yadav to the Indian team, especially for the T20 World Cup and Test side, is growing day by day, thanks to his high speeds, bounce and accuracy coupled with a high-arm action in hostile spells which have fetched him back-to-back Player of the Match Awards in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shane Watson, the former Australia fast-bowling all-rounder, thinks pushing the Lucknow Super Giants tearaway pacer to play four-day matches and Tests will not be a wise decision, saying it won’t be fair to put him through a strenuous workload without building the necessary strength in his body.

So far, Mayank has played just one first-class match for Delhi, coming against Maharashtra in December 2022, where he injured himself. But injuries to the hamstring and a side strain meant he hasn’t played a first-class game after that. With Mayank hurrying batters and spectators left in awe on seeing his raw speed going north of 155 and 156 kmph, the calls for him to be in the Test team have increased, though Watson has expressed a word of caution.

“There’s no question being a fast bowler bowling extreme speed like he does put a lot of pressure on your body. Of course, in a perfect world, you would love to see him playing Test cricket. But just knowing that how challenging it is on your body to play Test cricket as a fast bowler and get your body accustomed and resilient enough to handle bowling at a high speed for 15-20 overs in a day of Test cricket on a flat wicket is something which I don’t see necessarily pushing himself and his body to that limit right now.”

“In the short or mid-term over the next couple of years, it will be an absolute waste if Indian cricket tries to push him into four-day and Test cricket, knowing the incredible value he can provide in T20 and One-day cricket for India. There are not many fast bowlers who arrive by bowling at the speeds and control Mayank does have in his game. So, one needs to harness the young man’s incredible talent and skill. Pushing him to play four-day and Test cricket right now is not wise at the moment.”

“Whether it’s in India or other parts of the world, when everyone gets excited on seeing a young speedster coming in, the thought is always to push him to play Test cricket as the ultimate. It certainly is, but that does take time and while his body gets more mature and resilient, it does take several years.”

“By playing T20 and One-day cricket, he will gradually build up his resilience, but for now, we will continue seeing him get the best batters out in the IPL, something which has been happening so far. I would love to see him play the T20s and get his body used to build the strength he needs,” said Watson, an IPL expert with broadcasters JioCinema, in a select virtual media interaction on Friday. IANS

