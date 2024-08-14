PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty withdraw from Japan Open

Kuala Lumpur: India’s top shuttlers including PV Sindhu, Lakskya Sen, HS Prannoy and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the upcoming BWF Japan Open, scheduled to commence on August 24,

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday confirmed that defending champion Axelsen, fresh from winning his second Olympic Games gold medal, will be among the star attractions in the tournament amid massive pull outs from the tournament that will be first major badminton event after the conclusion of Paris Olympics on Sunday. IANS

